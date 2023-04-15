"IT’S HAPPENING"- Fans go wild after Paul Heyman foreshadows a major twist in The Bloodline storyline on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to Paul Heyman's promo on WWE SmackDown as The Bloodline's Special Counsel seemingly foreshadowed the fate of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has dominated WWE since its formation. However, there has been dissension within the group over the last few months, with Jey Uso not being on the same page as the others.

The former tag team champion faced a lot of hardship before joining forces with The Tribal Chief, and there seems to be tension between the two. The Usos losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has further increased the tension in the group.

This week on SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey engaged in a war of words with their opponents from WrestleMania 39. The duo made it clear that they intend to win the titles back. Paul Heyman also spoke briefly, stating that The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the duo. While The Usos believed that Paul's words were directed at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Wiseman looked at the twin brothers while delivering the message, seemingly hinting at Roman's frustration with the pair.

Fans quickly noticed Heyman's actions, and many shared their reactions on Twitter. Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Roman selling their contracts to NXT during the draft #SmackDown Paul Heyman: The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the two of you…Roman selling their contracts to NXT during the draft Paul Heyman: The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the two of you…Roman selling their contracts to NXT during the draft 😭😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/DGKk0AIsgq

Drew Truth @drewtruthla @TheEnemiesPE3 This was the story part of the night. Those boys in trouble @TheEnemiesPE3 This was the story part of the night. Those boys in trouble 😩

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Small detail I had not noticed is that Paul Heyman stares at the Usos when he says Roman Reigns is losing his patience.



This storyline has so many layers, man. Amazing. Small detail I had not noticed is that Paul Heyman stares at the Usos when he says Roman Reigns is losing his patience.This storyline has so many layers, man. Amazing. https://t.co/mTwttzOWRf

vicki.carver @VickiCarver56 @_handyred_ That definitely was a warning for the USOs @_handyred_ That definitely was a warning for the USOs

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Paul Heyman looked RIGHT at Jimmy and Jey Uso when he said, "Roman Reigns is losing his patience with the two of you."



And the Usos didn't even see it.



If that wasn't your clue the Bloodline is about to implode, I don't know what is.



#SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YO!Paul Heyman looked RIGHT at Jimmy and Jey Uso when he said, "Roman Reigns is losing his patience with the two of you."And the Usos didn't even see it.If that wasn't your clue the Bloodline is about to implode, I don't know what is. YO! 😳 Paul Heyman looked RIGHT at Jimmy and Jey Uso when he said, "Roman Reigns is losing his patience with the two of you." And the Usos didn't even see it. If that wasn't your clue the Bloodline is about to implode, I don't know what is. #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yptWYxRwAt

🎧 @AhmsCFC The Usos aint realised that Paul Heyman was looking at them when he said Roman's losing patience. This storyline is insane #SmackDown The Usos aint realised that Paul Heyman was looking at them when he said Roman's losing patience. This storyline is insane #SmackDown

Naomi is FREE! @Payasa1 Did you guys just see that? Paul Heyman said that Roman is losing patience with "the two of you". The Usos have no idea that Paul was talking to THEM. Did you guys just see that? Paul Heyman said that Roman is losing patience with "the two of you". The Usos have no idea that Paul was talking to THEM.

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



The nuances of The Bloodline storyline got us in a chokehold The way Paul Heyman was looking at The Usos when he said “The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the two of you”The nuances of The Bloodline storyline got us in a chokehold The way Paul Heyman was looking at The Usos when he said “The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the two of you” 👀The nuances of The Bloodline storyline got us in a chokehold 👏 https://t.co/T9nui1S4eF

The 24 Hour King, Romeo Anthony @4RomeoAnthony That was brilliant by Paul Heyman looking at the Usos when he delivered that line. Babyface Usos coming soon? Split in the draft? #Smackdown That was brilliant by Paul Heyman looking at the Usos when he delivered that line. Babyface Usos coming soon? Split in the draft? #Smackdown

The Usos will have a chance to bring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship back to The Bloodline in a couple of weeks

The Usos losing the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39 was a major blow for The Bloodline.

However, the Samoan duo will have a chance to reclaim them in a couple of weeks as it was recently announced that Jimmy and Jey would face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the April 28 episode of SmackDown.

pau @316REIGNS glaring down the usos with the roman losing his patience line i’m STRESSED glaring down the usos with the roman losing his patience line i’m STRESSED https://t.co/7FGcUo2JwX

Besides Zayn and KO, the heel faction has also had to deal with Matt Riddle over the last few weeks. The Original Bro was taken out by Solo Sikoa last year and recently made his return to WWE programming.

A six-man tag team match between the two teams looks likely and could take place at Backlash.

What are your thoughts on Heyman's promo? Sound off in the comments section below.

