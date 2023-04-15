"IT’S HAPPENING"- Fans go wild after Paul Heyman foreshadows a major twist in The Bloodline storyline on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to Paul Heyman's promo on WWE SmackDown as The Bloodline's Special Counsel seemingly foreshadowed the fate of Jimmy and Jey Uso.
Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has dominated WWE since its formation. However, there has been dissension within the group over the last few months, with Jey Uso not being on the same page as the others.
The former tag team champion faced a lot of hardship before joining forces with The Tribal Chief, and there seems to be tension between the two. The Usos losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has further increased the tension in the group.
This week on SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey engaged in a war of words with their opponents from WrestleMania 39. The duo made it clear that they intend to win the titles back. Paul Heyman also spoke briefly, stating that The Tribal Chief is losing patience with the duo. While The Usos believed that Paul's words were directed at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Wiseman looked at the twin brothers while delivering the message, seemingly hinting at Roman's frustration with the pair.
Fans quickly noticed Heyman's actions, and many shared their reactions on Twitter. Embedded below are a few of the many responses:
The Usos will have a chance to bring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship back to The Bloodline in a couple of weeks
The Usos losing the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39 was a major blow for The Bloodline.
However, the Samoan duo will have a chance to reclaim them in a couple of weeks as it was recently announced that Jimmy and Jey would face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the April 28 episode of SmackDown.
Besides Zayn and KO, the heel faction has also had to deal with Matt Riddle over the last few weeks. The Original Bro was taken out by Solo Sikoa last year and recently made his return to WWE programming.
A six-man tag team match between the two teams looks likely and could take place at Backlash.
What are your thoughts on Heyman's promo? Sound off in the comments section below.
Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well