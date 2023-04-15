Create

Current champions set to face The Usos in a massive rematch in two weeks on WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 15, 2023 09:00 IST
The Usos are the former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.
The Usos are the former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

WWE announced that The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) would face off against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Usos were defeated by Zayn and Owens on the opening night of WrestleMania 39 to win the Undisputed Tag Team championship.

The twins held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 622 days before unifying them with the RAW Tag Team Titles in May 2022. A total of 316 days passed under Jimmy and Jey's undisputed reign.

🚨 TWO WEEKS FROM TONIGHT: A #WrestleMania rematch... @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The @WWEUsos on #SmackDown! https://t.co/i27jD5z8wc

Before tonight's main event, The Bloodline's Paul Heyman revealed that Zayn & Owens would defend the Undisputed Tag Titles against the twins on the Friday, April 28 episode of WWE SmackDown.

In his promo, Heyman stated that Roman Reigns was "losing patience with the two of you," pointing to Owens & Zayn but staring at The Usos.

After winning the Undisputed Tag Titles, Zayn and Owens will defend their titles for the second time in the rematch. The two best friends successfully defended their tag titles against The Street Profits on Monday Night RAW the previous week.

.@SuperKingofBros has waited MONTHS to get his hands on @WWESoloSikoa and he's not wasting it, BRO! 😤🤙#SmackDown https://t.co/HkwfA21GrC

On tonight's SmackDown, the storyline with KO & Sami and The Bloodline continued, and Matt Riddle furthered his allegiance with tag team champions. However, The Original Bro lost to Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline at the blue brand's main event.

What did you think of Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...