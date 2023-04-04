Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens thrown into championship match days after winning at WrestleMania 39

Recently crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Street Profits in their first title defense after WrestleMania 39.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, KO and Zayn entered the ring, ready to celebrate their WrestleMania 39 victory. The former Universal Champion said the best way to celebrate is with a fight, so he issued an open challenge, which was answered by The Street Profits.

Sami Zayn and Angelo Dawkins started things off for their respective teams, as the latter was on the back foot. KO tagged in and inflicted further punishment on Dawkins.

Following a commercial break, Montez Ford and Zayn went at each other until the latter launched himself over the ropes to take out both members of The Street Profits.

Zayn continued the momentum with an Exploder Suplex to Ford before Owens delivered a cannonball. The Prizefighter followed it up with a Frog Splash but couldn't get the win as Dawkins broke it up.

In the match's closing moments, Kevin Owens nailed Montez Ford with a Stunner, and Sami Zayn followed it up with a Helluva Kick to retain the titles for his team!

With the first successful title defense in their kitty, Owens and Zayn may look to continue the momentum in the coming weeks.

