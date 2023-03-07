Jey Uso breaks silence with two-word message after betraying Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso finally picked a side between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

During the closing stages of the show, Jey embraced the former Honorary Uce before superkicking him and betraying him in the process. In doing so, the tag team champion pledged his allegiance to The Bloodline and chose his family ahead of the man who betrayed Roman Reigns.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jey sent a two-word message to break his silence regarding his decision.

"Family First.🩸#WeTheOnes," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey Uso's Instagram post:

Roman Reigns sent his final warning to both Jimmy and Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been absent from The Bloodline since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He has struggled to pick a side between his family and Sami Zayn.

Amid his absence, Roman Reigns sent a final warning to Jimmy Uso on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief stated that Jimmy would be responsible for his brother's absence and would have to pay the price for it.

During a backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Reigns had this to say:

"If Jey is not back in The Bloodline in one eweek, I'm not gonna blame Sami Zayn.. I'm gonna blame Jimmy!"

Reigns is currently on the back of a big win over Sami Zayn, whom he beat at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Midway through that match, Jey interfered and was asked by The Tribal Chief to hit Zayn with a steel chair. He refused to hit his former stablemate and was taunted by Reigns.

Despite The Tribal Chief's behavior towards Jey in the past, the latter has opted to stick with his family. However, it does remain to be seen how things will unfold once Jey and Reigns cross paths on SmackDown this week.

