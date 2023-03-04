"I'm gonna blame Jimmy!" - Roman Reigns sends a message to Jey Uso on SmackDown amid his absence from The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has made up his mind regarding Jey Uso's status in The Bloodline, amid his absence from the group.

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Jey walked out on his family. He refused to attack Sami Zayn after he betrayed the group by hitting Reigns with a steel chair.

On this week's SmackDown, The Tribal Chief warned Jey's brother Jimmy Uso, claiming that if the former doesn't return by next week, Jimmy will be the one to pay the price.

"If Jey is not back in The Bloodline in 1 week, I'm not gonna blame Sami Zayn.. I'm gonna blame Jimmy!" - Roman Reigns.

At Elimination Chamber, Jey came face-to-face with Roman Reigns during his title match with Zayn. He was ordered to hit the former Honorary Uce with a steel chair but refused to do so.

The situation within The Bloodline camp got worse on this week's SmackDown after Zayn got the better of both Jimmy and Solo Sikoa. In the main event, Solo was victorious over his former stablemate but things took a turn before the show went off the air.

Post-match, Jimmy & Solo tried to take out Sami, but Sami managed to turn the tables and escape through the crowd.

During the post-match segment, Zayn managed to hit a Helluva Kick on Jimmy, who wanted to make the final statement of the night. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do so.

