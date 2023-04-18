Is Bianca Belair's title reign the longest in WWE history? Here's what you should know

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has exceeded expectations as RAW Women's Champion. She has defeated megastars like Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley, as well as the four Horsewomen of the Women's Revolution - Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone). With her sheer strength and athleticism, it is no wonder she is closing in on the longest title reign in modern-day WWE.

The EST of WWE won the RAW Women's Title on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 by dethroning Becky Lynch. She has main-evented WrestleMania multiple times, a historic feat in the women's division. On March 15, 2023, Bianca Belair's title reign surpassed MVP's 343 days as United States Champion to become the longest-reigning African American singles champion in WWE history.

Bianca Belair's title reign as RAW Women's Champion currently stands at 380 days. She is just 19 days away from breaking Becky Lynch's record of being the longest-reigning Women's Champion in modern-day WWE. The Man reigned from 2019-2020, following her win at WrestleMania 35, before eventually relinquishing the title in May 2020 due to pregnancy.

Interestingly, Belair will tie Lynch's record of 398 days during WWE Backlash on May 6. The EST is rumored to be fighting Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky at the premium live event in Puerto Rico. Given the stakes involved in a potential showdown, it would be surreal to witness Bianca unleashing herself on Sky to set up a historic feat.

On a side note, Bianca Belair's title reign is about to be the second longest in the new generation. She will surpass arch-rival Bayley's record of 380 days as the SmackDown Women's Champion. The 34-year-old has dominated the main roster but is yet to achieve one of her goals.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair hasn't pinned Charlotte Flair yet

13-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair needs no introduction. She was the poster girl for the SmackDown Women's Division for a considerable time and is an icon in WWE who has set the benchmark for future generations.

Bianca defeated The Queen during an episode of RAW in October 2021 and followed it with another win two weeks later. On paper, she has defeated the Four Horsewomen of WWE and fulfilled her ultimate goal. However, both her victories came from disqualification scenarios.

Provided that Belair's title reign doesn't contain a clear win over Charlotte, the upcoming Draft could be an opportune moment to draft Flair to the red brand. Both could initiate an intense feud that sees them square up at the Night of Champions.

