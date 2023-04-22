Real-life issues, Production botch - 5 reasons why Seth Rollins vs Omos has been announced for WWE Backlash

The WWE Universe was left perplexed last night on SmackDown when it was revealed that Seth Rollins would go one-on-one with Omos at Backlash in two weeks' time.

The two men are yet to cross paths on WWE TV, and there was no hint this past week on RAW about any animosity between them. That being said, there are several reasons why this announcement was made on SmackDown, and the following list looks at five such reasons.

#5. Seth Rollins' actual opponent is out injured

WWE is currently struggling with quite the injury crisis which has come just after the biggest event of the year. Much of their roster is on the sidelines, so the story here could be that Rollins was scheduled to face someone else at Backlash who is now sidelined because of an injury.

All cards are subject to change, and if that's what has happened, Omos could have been drafted in as a late replacement.

#4. The match announcement is the beginning of their feud

Omos vs Brock Lesnar was badly received by the WWE Universe when the company made it official for WrestleMania, and it appears that this match could well be the same. It makes no sense at the moment for the two men to cross paths unless a new feud begins on RAW between them.

With the WWE Draft taking place next week over both SmackDown and RAW, the company doesn't have a lot of time to prepare for Backlash ahead of May 6th, so this match could have been announced this week to serve as a way to kickstart their feud.

#3. WWE wants Seth Rollins on the card but has no plans for him

Seth Rollins hasn't done a lot since his win over Logan Paul at WrestleMania, and his return to the ring last week was against The Miz. Whilst that match stole the show, the WWE Universe was not impressed with the company struggling to find new things for Rollins to do on RAW.

It's clear that the former World Champion will be one of the most valuable picks in the upcoming draft, but as one of the most popular stars in the company, they needed him to be part of Backlash, and The Nigerian Giant Omos was the best option.

#2. The match was accidentally announced early

Even WWE announcer Corey Graves looked surprised when he announced the match between the two men on SmackDown, which came before Zelina Vega vs Rhea Ripley was made official. The United States Championship match between Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley was made official just after, so it's quite possible that it was a botch.

The wrong graphic could have been shared on the screen, but rather than play it off and make it seem like a botch, Graves announced the match to a very confused fanbase.

#1. Seth Rollins is being punished by WWE

It's not hard to imagine that this bout could be seen as punishment for Seth Rollins since he reportedly walked out of the arena following the RAW after WrestleMania when plans were changed for him whilst the show was live on air.

Rollins has only wrestled one match since, and there were rumors about his unhappiness with the company changing plans last minute, so could this match against Omos be WWE's way of showing The Visionary that he has to stick to their rules?

Do you think WWE is punishing Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

