Did Baron Corbin spoil The Rock's return to WWE?

The Rock's rumored WWE return has been talked about for a while now. The WWE Universe has been on the lookout for potential teases and hints regarding the comeback. After all, that's half the fun of being a wrestling fan.

To their credit, WWE has been incredibly subtle regarding Rock's return. From electrifying posters to Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble appearance, they have been smart about keeping the audience guessing. However, that may have been undone by a certain Baron Corbin, who did something that screamed Brahma Bull.

At the recent WWE live event in Binghamton, New York, Corbin took on Dolph Ziggler. Towards the end of the match, he had his opponent grounded, but instead of choosing to finish him off, he decided to hit the People's Elbow. WWE posted the moment on their Instagram page, with Rocky himself liking the post to pour more fuel into the fire.

That raised our eyebrows a fair bit. We won't say The Wrestling God spoiled anything, but this was the best tease we have seen for The Rock's rumored return. All that's left is for the WWE Universe to smell what he's cooking.

The Rock's history with Baron Corbin

The Rock's rumored return to WWE has everyone excited, but Baron Corbin may be among the few who are on the other side of the line. He has history with Rocky, having butted heads with him back in 2019 on SmackDown.

On the October 4, 2019 episode of SmackDown, Corbin interrupted Becky Lynch and proceeded to run her down. He talked a lot of trash to The Man, prompting Rock to emerge to a thunderous pop.

The People's Champion proceeded to mock the former King, comparing his dressing style to that of a "35-year-old virgin hanging out at Comic Con." He then surprisingly put him over, calling him a legit badass, but in typical Rocky fashion used it to land his punchline of the night.

Calling Corbin a super tough dude (STD), the former WWE Champion attacked him with Lynch by his side. The two worked in tandem and landed their best shots on the heel, with Big Time Becks landing her leg drop and Rock hitting The People's Elbow and the Rock Bottom to send the fans into raptures.

