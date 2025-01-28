Did Bayley just retire from WWE in-ring competition?

WWE Superstar Bayley is one of the company’s Four Horsewomen. While she seemingly still has several years and several title victories ahead of her, one of her recent comments suggested that she has retired from in-ring competition. So, will fans no longer see The Role Model in the ring?

Bayley clashed with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship on last week’s SmackDown. Tiffy had earned the title after cashing in on her former ally Nia Jax when she lay neutralized in the ring after eating a KOD from Bianca Belair. The Buff Barbie solidified her title run by registering a big win against The Hugger.

Following this, Tiffany Stratton added a post on Instagram. Interestingly, the post saw The Role Model commenting that she couldn’t believe the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion had retired her.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

While this comment drew a lot of astonished reactions from the WWE Universe, Bayley’s comment was humorous instead of a serious one. She is currently feuding against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, with NXT Women's Champion Giulia in her corner.

Perhaps the babyface wrestler could also be subtly hinting that this was her final match on SmackDown for now since she has moved to Monday Night RAW.

Can Bayley pull off a Cody Rhodes feat at the Royal Rumble?

Every WWE Superstar is currently gearing themselves up to win the Royal Rumble. The 30-wrestler contest provides the victor a guaranteed ticket to WrestleMania and a title match with the world champion of either brand. While declaring herself for this year’s Rumble, Bayley highlighted her 2024 win and said that she would be winning this time as well.

The Role Model had even converted her Rumble victory to dethrone her former Damage CTRL ally IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL and win the WWE Women’s Championship. But will she be able to win the event two times in a row?

Most recently, this feat was pulled off by Cody Rhodes, who managed to secure back-to-back wins. He even went on to dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model can do the same with top competitors like Nia Jax, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and many others competing with her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback