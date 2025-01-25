Top WWE Superstar claims to have retired because of Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton marked her first successful defense of the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Bayley last week on SmackDown. On social media, The Role Model claimed she retired after losing to Stratton.

Stratton defeated Nia Jax on the January 3, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown to win the Women's Championship. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the former champion and took advantage of Bianca Belair hitting Jax with the K.O.D.

On Instagram, Bayley reacted to Stratton's latest Instagram post with an interesting comment.

"Can’t believe you retired me," Bayley wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram comment:

The former WWE Women's Champion was obviously being sarcastic with her comment, considering she is feuding with Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT. Bayley will team up with Giulia to face Perez and Cora Jade in a tag team match on next week's episode of the developmental brand. The Role Model recently moved from the blue brand, as she is now an official part of the RAW roster.

Bayley respected Tiffany Stratton for her actions against Nia Jax

Bayley discussed Tiffany Stratton's rise to the top of the women's division, as she briefly discussed her betraying Nia Jax.

Stratton was responsible for Bayley losing the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2024. Her interference led to Jax winning the title at the premium live event. The Buff Barbie once again helped The Irresistible Force retain the title over The Role Model after teasing a potential cash-in at the Bad Blood.

Bayley recently took to social media and briefly discussed Tiffany's recent run on the main roster.

"Well, if we've seen what Tiffany Stratton can do this whole year on RAW and SmackDown, and from the last few months, she's willing to turn on her best friend to get to the 'Tiffy Top,' as she says. Part of me kind of respects that, but the other part of me makes me want to beat her that much more, and tonight, it's personal."

The 25-year-old's next challenger has yet to be determined, but the company could confirm it in the upcoming weeks on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

