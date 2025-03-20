Did Becky Lynch quietly retire from WWE? Exploring her latest update from Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE, but she hasn't appeared for the company since May last year. For fans wondering if she retired, Seth Rollins recently provided an update on her return.

At King and Queen of The Ring 2024, Becky Lynch lost her Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan and tried to win it back on the following episode of WWE RAW. She failed to recapture the title after a great Steel Cage match, and unfortunately, that was the last time fans saw her inside the squared circle. Her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, recently provided a positive update for fans wondering if she quietly retired from professional wrestling.

During a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Seth Rollins commented on his wife's possible return. He subtly confirmed that The Man hasn't retired and provided an update on where she's been. He elaborated that she has just been working on Hollywood endeavors like Happy Gilmore 2 and an upcoming Star Trek project. He said she would be back when the timing was right, and he knew fans were looking forward to her return.

"I don't think we've seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she'll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I'm just having my wife on the road with me, so I'll be excited about it as well. But I'm not exactly sure what the timing is on that," said Seth Rollins.

Analyzing his remarks, Becky Lynch will certainly be back in WWE, but fans will have to wait and see when the timing is right for her return.

What if Becky Lynch returns during the road to WWE WrestleMania 41?

While the timeline for her return isn't confirmed yet, there is always a slight chance she will be back before this year's Show of Shows.

If that happens, the best opponent for her could be Liv Morgan, who also doesn't have a definite road to WrestleMania 41 yet. It will be a grudge match for The Man, so it will be interesting to see if that materializes.

Another route Becky Lynch could take would be to try and capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship or the Women's United States Championship leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41.

The two newest titles in the Women's Division may be enticing for The Man as she has never captured them before.

