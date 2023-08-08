Did Becky Lynch unveil a new look on WWE RAW? What you might have missed!

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch appeared to speak about her upcoming match against Trish Stratus. She spoke about ending her rivalry with Stratus next week. While the crowd took note of what Lynch said, they also witnessed a change in the 36-year-old star.

The change in question came in Lynch's look. During her appearance on the red brand this week, it was noted that The Man had a new look. The Irish wrestler was spotted with a ponytail and a blonde streak. Lynch's new look created quite a buzz on social media.

Donning her new look with sheer confidence, Becky Lynch was later seated ringside as she witnessed Shayna Baszler take on Zoey Stark. Baszler managed to register a victory in what was a back-and-forth affair. Seeing Stark lose seemed to have delighted Lynch.

Next week on RAW, Lynch will face Trish Stratus in a singles match. The contest between the two was booked since they have been involved in an intense rivalry.

While the match is special for many reasons, it is a tad more special for the Hall of Famer, considering it is in her native Canada.

Becky Lynch was recently praised by her rival

Over the years, Becky Lynch has developed herself as one of the most talented stars in WWE. Time after time, she has gone up against big names and proven herself. This has not only earned her the respect of the WWE Universe but her rivals' respect too.

The same was seen when Natalya spoke about Becky Lynch. During an interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya praised Lynch's versatility. She also mentioned Lynch's ability to make things work.

Natalya said:

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work."

Currently involved in a rivalry with Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch is displaying her ability to work with veterans.

Once her feud with Stratus ends, it will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to book the 36-year-old. Lynch is expected to have a bright future in the coming weeks on RAW.

