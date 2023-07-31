Becky Lynch's former WWE rival breaks character to praise The Man (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has been one of the most prominent superstars in WWE over the last few years. In an exclusive interview, Natalya explained why her former on-screen rival is so good at what she does.

Lynch joined the main roster in 2015 following two years in NXT. After initially struggling to cement her spot at the top of the card, the 36-year-old's career sky-rocketed in 2018 when she became The Man.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya highlighted several positives about Lynch's WWE act:

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

Natalya reflects on Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

One of the most surprising moments in recent WWE history took place at SummerSlam 2021. Bianca Belair was originally supposed to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. However, the returning Becky Lynch appeared instead before defeating The EST in just 26 seconds.

Natalya enjoyed watching Lynch show a different side to her character during her feud with Belair. She also compared the SummerSlam 2021 match to her 70-second loss to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions in May:

"I saw that [Lynch's versatility] in her feud with Bianca Belair," Natalya said. "She beat Bianca in 26 seconds, and it was like this huge blow to Bianca. That match with Bianca actually reminded me – and I was talking to Bianca about that at Night of Champions – it reminded me a lot of what happened to me with Rhea. When Bianca got beaten so fast, nobody expected it. It was a shocking moment." [4:13 – 4:35]

Natalya's most notable rivalry with Lynch occurred in 2019. The storyline led to a match at SummerSlam, where The Queen of Harts lost to The Man in front of her home country fans in Canada.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5. Becky Lynch is expected to face Trish Stratus at the event.

