Braun Strowman is finally back in WWE, and fans are excited to see what's next for the former world champion under Triple H's new regime.

Strowman is also one of the strongest wrestlers to ever compete in a squared circle. He has obliterated multiple superstars numerous times on television. If you're wondering if he could defeat a bodybuilder in arm wrestling, we've got you covered.

Did Braun Strowman defeat a bodybuilder in an arm wrestling match?

The answer is yes. In a popular video available on YouTube, the WWE Superstar contested an arm wrestling match with an Irish bodybuilder, Blessing Awodibu. After a great struggle, he was able to defeat the bodybuilder. The video has been embedded below.

It is worth noting that Braun Strowman isn't new to arm wrestling. He also came close to defeating Devon Larratt, currently the #1 ranked arm-wrestler in North America.

Fans have also seen him compete in an arm wrestling match on television against Bobby Lashley. He was able to defeat the All Mighty after a considerable struggle.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley had a memorable rivalry in WWE

In 2019, WWE finally gave fans a dream rivalry between Strowman and Lashley. The former is considered The Monster Among Men while the latter is called The All Mighty. The two titans colliding was something the majority of the fanbase liked.

During the feud, both men showed incredible strength. As mentioned above, they also collided in an arm wrestling match. The match took place at Super Showdown 2019, where Strowman emerged victorious.

On a subsequent episode of RAW, they faced each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which ended in a no contest as Strowman drove his opponent through the LED boards onstage.

The feud finally ended when The Monster Among Men defeated his rival in a Last Man Standing match a Extreme Rules 2019.

Now that Braun Strowman is finally back in the company, fans might witness the continuation of the memorable rivalry. However, the former Universal Champion isn't out of options. Here are five crazy theories on his future in the promotion.

