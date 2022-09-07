5 crazy fan theories on Braun Strowman's WWE future after RAW return

Braun Strowman has made a monumental return to the company on the RAW following Clash at the Castle.

For those unaware, he crashed an eight-man fatal four-way tag team match to determine the next challengers for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Championship. Strowman's comeback was well-excepted by the fans in attendance.

We've got you covered if you're wondering what might be in store for the former Universal Champion. Here are five crazy fan theories on Braun Strowman's WWE future after his RAW return.

#5. Battle with The Nigerian Giant

Is Strowman the perfect rival for Omos?

Back when the company released Strowman, many speculated that he was no longer needed as his replacement was found in Omos.

After over a year of upskilling, it is still difficult to argue that Omos has made an impact comparable to Braun Strowman. The Nigerian Giant is currently managed by MVP and has decent momentum with him.

The Monster Among Men will not be happy to see himself getting compared to The Nigerian Giant. He might soon target the seven-footer to prove his true dominance. The bout between the two Titans will generate huge ratings.

#4. An attempt to elevate the relevancy of the Intercontinental Championship?

Is Braun Strowman next in line for Gunther's Intercontinental Title?

Gunther has proved his worth by making the Intercontinental Championship relevant again. He defeated Sheamus after a hard-hitting battle at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Considering that The Ring General has defeated strong challengers like Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus to remain the Intercontinental Champion, a dominant competitor like Braun Strowman might be the ideal opponent. The Intercontinental has yet to reach its peak legitimacy as it was featured on a premium live event after more than a year.

The battle between the two giants will be worth watching as Imperium tries to protect their leader's title reign. The rivalry will become one of the most monumental feuds in recent memory, increasing the relevance of Gunther's title to a great extent.

#3. Confront Drew McIntyre

Could we see The Monster Among Men feud against The Scottish Warrior?

After WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre might again try to become a contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, as the company is now building toward Roman Reigns' rivalry with Karrion Kross, The Scottish Warrior will have to go through another star to prove his worth.

Strowman could confront Drew McIntyre by stating that the latter should earn title contention as he has already lost to Roman Reigns. Considering that McIntyre and Braun Strowman have a considerable history, the rivalry will be worth watching.

#2. Challenge Roman Reigns

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count Braun Strowman needed to come back to WWE badly. There are not many talented big men left in the business that can either work face or heel. In addition, Roman Reigns needs opponents to face #WWE #WWE RAW #BraunStrowman Braun Strowman needed to come back to WWE badly. There are not many talented big men left in the business that can either work face or heel. In addition, Roman Reigns needs opponents to face #WWE #WWERAW #BraunStrowman https://t.co/qW7VP098VS

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have been arch-rivals. They have previously competed in several interesting matches, including an Ambulance Match in 2017.

To target Roman Reigns, the Monster Among Men could completely ignore Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. He could also completely decimate them to make an impact, much like he assaulted eight stars on RAW.

Considering that he was a main event star before getting released, it would make sense for him to insert himself back into headlining events by challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Braun Strowman could reunite with Bray Wyatt

Underground_Temple  @UndergroundTem1



#WWERaw What if this Braun Strowman return with him burying the entire Tag Team division is a way Bray Wyatt returns and we get Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman in the Tag Team Division, just a thought What if this Braun Strowman return with him burying the entire Tag Team division is a way Bray Wyatt returns and we get Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman in the Tag Team Division, just a thought#WWERaw https://t.co/2BFcD3aKxA

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt were members of The Wyatt Family, a faction that also included Eric Rowan and the late Luke Harper.

The company released both stars in 2021 and they haven't wrestled for a major promotion ever since. Although the two were rivals before leaving the promotion, they could reunite again.

The two could join forces to dominate the landscape of WWE, considering that both were previously let go by the company.

Bray Wyatt could also have returned to the company at WWE Clash at the Castle if he was to reunite with Strowman.

If you're wondering why he didn't return at the event, here are five possible reasons Bray Wyatt didn't appear at Clash at the Castle.

