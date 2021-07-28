Braun Strowman takes a cheeky dig at top WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman took a cheeky dig at former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in his latest Instagram post.

Strowman was featured in the RAW main event scene mere days before he was let go by WWE. The Monster Among Men competed in a Triple Threat match for the WWE title at WrestleMania Backlash, against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Braun Strowman hit a devastating elbow drop on McIntyre during the match. He posted a clip of the same on his Instagram handle and asked fans in the caption if The Scottish Warrior po*ped after being hit with the drop.

You can check out the post HERE.

Braun Strowman failed to win the WWE title on that night

Bobby Lashley came into the match as the WWE Champion and was still holding the title when all was said and done. He hit a devastating Spear on Strowman to pick up the win.

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre aren't exactly strangers. The two have squared off in the ring on several occasions. Both these men worked towards winning the big one for years on end and achieved their dreams on the same show last year.

At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win his first and only Universal title. Drew McIntyre put Brock Lesnar down at the event to win his first WWE title.

The last time McIntyre and Strowman battled in singles competition was on the April 26, 2021 episode of RAW. Strowman picked up a huge win over McIntyre on that night but failed to carry that momentum over to WrestleMania Backlash.

Braun Strowman is currently enjoying life to the fullest if his recent Instagram posts are any indication. Reports have been suggesting that WWE is interested in bringing him back, but only time will tell if fans get to see him wrestle for Vince McMahon again.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman return to WWE? What are your thoughts on Strowman's amusing jibe at McIntyre?

