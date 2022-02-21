Did Brock Lesnar go off-script at WWE Elimination Chamber?

On February 19, Brock Lesnar competed in his first-ever Elimination Chamber match inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. "The Beast Incarnate" was vying to reclaim the WWE Championship that he lost just a few weeks prior at the Royal Rumble event.

On January 1 at WWE Day 1, Lesnar kickstarted the year by winning the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match. The Beast was initially scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but the match was pulled due to The Tribal Chief testing positive for Covid-19.

Fast forward to the Royal Rumble, Brock defended his title against "The All-Mighty" Bobby Lashley in a first-time-ever clash. It was a dream match that the WWE Universe had been calling out to see for years.

However, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman spoiled the party. Heyman once again turned on Brock, handing the WWE Championship he was holding to Reigns to use as a weapon whilst the referee was down and out. This allowed Lashley to take full advantage of the opportunity to capture the title.

The night wasn't over for Lesnar in St. Louis as he entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble match as the #30 entrant. He lastly eliminated Drew McIntyre and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 38, allowing him to choose his Championship opportunity for the Show of Shows.

Brock made it clear two nights later on RAW that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. However, Brock still had his eyes on having the WWE Championship around his waist. WWE Official Adam Pearce decided to insert Lesnar into the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match at the show.

On the night, Brock Lesnar eliminated four competitors in the match, laying waste to AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Lashley had earlier been taken out of the match due to injury, which allowed Brock to unleash destruction and win the WWE Championship once again.

Brock entered the match by smashing through his pod, rather than waiting for the countdown clock to signal his participation in the contest. It was highly unusual and something we hadn't seen before. So did Brock Lesnar go off-script at WWE Elimination Chamber?

According to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider, the moment was not part of the plans for the match. He noted, "Brock Lesnar smashed through a legitimate Elimination Chamber door to enter the EC match and we are told that was not a planned spot."

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All match at WrestleMania 38

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 will be a Champion vs. Champion and Winner Take All match. This means, whoever wins on the night, will leave the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas with both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship.

Brock and Roman are no strangers to the WrestleMania main event. They have faced each other twice previously on the biggest stage of them all. The first time was at WrestleMania 31, where Seth Rollins inserted himself into the match, cashing-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The second was at WrestleMania 34, where Brock defeated Roman.

Their WrestleMania trilogy will be complete in just a few weeks as they close what is likely to be the final chapter of their rivalry.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 7 votes so far