Did Carmella's father wrestle in the WWE?

WWE Superstar Carmella is one of the most prominent members of the company's women's division. She has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2013 and is a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Princess of Staten Island initially joined the company's developmental brand where she appeared alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass. She was drafted to SmackDown during the 2016 Draft and has been a member of the main roster ever since. However, she is not the first member of her family to compete in WWE.

Carmella's father, Paul Van Dale, also worked for the global juggernaut in the 1980s and 1990s. Paul was brought in as an enhancement talent and was often used to elevate other stars. He also wrestled a number of legends during his time with the company, including the late Scott Hall in what was the latter's first TV match for WWF.

Van Dale made his WWF debut against Hall of Famer Big Boss Man. He has also stood across the ring with superstars like Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect.

Carmella is currently sidelined from WWE programming due to an injury

Carmella has been out of action since getting hurt during a live event last month. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was part of a tag match when she struck her head during a move sequence against Bianca Belair, prompting the referee to throw the 'X' sign to signal her injury.

The Princess of Staten Island recently provided an update on her injury status. Answering a fan who asked about her return date, she stated that she is still unsure but hopes to be back soon.

"I'm not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! I miss y'all," she replied.

Carmella was involved in a feud with Bianca Belair before her unfortunate injury. However, The EST of WWE is now at odds with Bayley. The Role Model recently laid down the challenge to Bianca and the two could face-off at Extreme Rules.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far