Carmella provides an update on her WWE return

WWE Superstar Carmella recently provided an update on her recovery and return to the company.

The Princess of Staten Island sustained an injury during a WWE live event in North Charleston two weeks ago during a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship involving Bianca Belair and Asuka. During the bout, she collided with The EST of WWE while the latter was performing a backflip in the corner, injuring her head. This prompted the referee to throw up the 'X' symbol.

Carmella managed to walk away on her own, and Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women's Championship. This is why she has been absent from WWE programming for the past few weeks.

When a fan on Twitter asked her when she's returning to action, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said she's unsure but hoped to come back soon.

"I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! I miss y’all," she wrote.

The former Ms. Money in the Bank was involved in a feud against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship before her injury. Before the feud, Mella held the Women's Tag Team Titles earlier this year alongside Zelina Vega.

Her former tag team partner Queen Zelina is also out of action due to injury. The duo defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 this year, which was won by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

They split up after the event but reunited soon after to help Sonya Deville during her RAW Women's Title match against Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen when we will see Carmella in action once again on WWE programming.

