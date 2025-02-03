Did Charlotte Flair divorce Andrade? Exploring the details

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have been together since 2019. While the couple officially began dating that year, they got engaged a year later and eventually got married in 2022. This wedding took place in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

In October 2024, there were reports which suggested the couple had split, but these rumors eventually died down. However, the latest report from TMZ suggests that Charlotte Flair and Andrade have divorced. The celebrity news website accessed court records, and the report on their website reads:

"Court records we obtained show Ric Flair's daughter filed to separate from her wrestler hubby -- real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza -- in Florida back in June 2024 ... and a judge appeared to sign off on the divorce in October 2024." [H/T TMZ]

Charlotte Flair and Andrade's divorce comes days after the former returned to WWE for the first time since December 2023. Flair, who had suffered a knee injury in December 2023, returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match last Saturday and managed to win the competition.

As for Andrade, he was a part of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Mexican superstar entered the match in 11th position. He survived in the ring for 3:17 before being eliminated by The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu.

Andrade was Charlotte Flair's third husband

When Charlotte Flair married Andrade on May 27, 2022, it was her third marriage. Before Andrade, Flair was first married to Riki Johnson. This marriage lasted from 2010 to 2013. As per Flair, she ended her relationship with Johnson as she had been a victim of domestic assault.

Later, in October 2013, it was revealed that the 14-time World Champion married fellow wrestler Thomas Latimer, popularly known as Bram. While Bram was a professional wrestler during the time he married Flair, it's worth noting he wasn't a part of WWE and competed in TNA instead.

The marriage between Flair and Bram lasted till 2015. After her separation from Bram, Flair began dating Andrade in 2019 and eventually got married until their divorce was announced recently. As for Andrade, he had never been married before his nuptials with The Nature Girl.

While Flair and Andrade have seemingly divorced, they continue to remain on the same brand - Friday Night SmackDown. However, after winning last Saturday's Royal Rumble, Flair is now advertised to make an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

