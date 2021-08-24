Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho's 2008 rivalry is considered one such wrestling masterpiece. The top-notch character work and in-ring skills exhibited by these two legendary superstars during this feud are still fresh in the memories of the WWE Universe.

The duo have competed against each other on several different occasions. However, the most memorable chapter of their rivalry is undoubtedly their 2008 feud.

When did Chris Jericho punch Shawn Michaels' wife?

The feud officially began when Chris Jericho smashed Michaels' head into the Jeri-Tron 5000, a giant television designed especially for Jericho's talk show, The Highlight Reel.

This unexpected assault caused damage to Michaels' eye and took him out of action for a few weeks. HBK made an appearance at WWE Summerslam, while still selling the effects of the injuries caused by Y2J.

Michaels was also accompanied by his wife, Rebecca Curci. It signaled that his injury was worse than expected, and he had to go into retirement once again. The segment was interrupted by Chris Jericho, who came out to embarrass HBK in front of the crowd.

Chris asked his rival to admit that the reason why Michaels is retiring again is because of Jericho himself. Shawn Michaels denied Jericho's claims and further infuriated him with his comments.

He asked the current AEW superstar to go back home, look into his children's eyes and admit that he could never be as good as Michaels.

This verbal jab was enough for Jericho to lose his cool. He was hurt by this statement and proceeded to hit his rival in the face. Michaels ducked on time, which led Jericho to punch his wife instead. Unfortunately, the punch landed on her face with full force, which knocked her down for real.

Jericho did not intend to hurt Rebecca in any way but unfortunately ended up doing so. In his third autobiography, 'The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea', Chris Jericho revealed what went wrong with this spot.

The trio had rehearsed the whole spot a number of times earlier, with Jericho being cautious of not legitimately hitting Rebecca. Y2J knew that he had to be careful, as the situation involved Shawn Michaels' wife, who was not a trained professional.

Unfortunately, a marginal error in Jericho's punch timing and Shawn Michaels' movement led to this accident. Rebecca was then taken backstage on a stretcher, with Jericho constantly apologizing for hurting her.

The Heartbreak Kid also felt regretful over the whole situation. A few moments later, Rebecca got up from her stretcher and asked Y2J, "Is that the best you got, Jericho?"

Although Chris Jericho never wished to hurt Rebecca, it ended up being a memorable moment in his rivalry with Michaels. It allowed fans to believe that there was some real-life heat between the two superstars, getting them even more invested in the rivalry.

