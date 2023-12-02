Did CM Punk and The Undertaker have real-life heat during their WWE feud? Know the story

A year before he would leave WWE, CM Punk was involved in a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28. While Punk had been one of the longest-reigning champions then, and was in decent form before this match, none of it mattered as Taker walked away with a win at wrestling's biggest stage.

This match between Punk and Undertaker left many good memories in the minds of the WWE Universe. However, as per reports, the outcome of the match allegedly led to real life heat between the duo, as the outcome of the match tarnished the long push of the Best in the World.

However, during an appearance on Inside the Ropes sometime ago, Undertaker denied having beef with Punk. The WWE legend added that Punk was a great co-worker to work with. Undertaker said:

"He was great to work with. I'm very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too]. He was good with me, and that's all that matters. Business is business, whatever's best for business... Everybody thinks they're an expert, but they really have no clue. It's ridiculous online. Business has always been business, and [Punk] was always business with me." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It is certainly good to see that The Undertaker and CM Punk have no beef in real life. The duo are both legends in their own right, and have made several contributions to professional wrestling. While Undertaker remains retired, CM Punk recently made his WWE return after nine years.

Wrestling legend reacts to CM Punk's return to WWE

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the WWE Universe was treated to the surprise return of several superstars. While the premium live event saw the likes of R-Truth and Randy Orton make their returns, the biggest one of them all came when CM Punk returned at the event after nine years away from WWE.

Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion drew reactions from several members of the WWE Universe. One such member was Booker T. As per the NXT color commentator, Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion would make it difficult for AEW to operate in the Chicago market. He said:

"It's huge because it's a huge blow. The Chicago market has been huge for AEW, bringing CM Punk in was a huge plan to really boost that thing to the next level. Bottom fell out, still tried to run Chicago, now it's going to be so hard for that company to step back into Chicago without someone like CM Punk. That goes back to my ol' adage, just keep your d**n mouth shut, take care of your business, and then you might not fall into potholes like this one right here."

Whether Punk's return to WWE was a blow for AEW or not, it was certainly shocking since many thought the chances of it happening were next to zero. However, now that the 45-year-old is back in the promotion, it will be interesting to what he achieves next.

