Did Cody Rhodes purposely put The Rock's real-life friend on the spot during RAW? Revisiting the segment

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo that received a massive cheer from the crowd. The American Nightmare addressed a few things from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event and also spoke about The Rock's slap.

However, one of the best parts of the segments was when Rhodes put RAW commentator Pat McAfee on the spot. During his promo, Cody played a video from The Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. In the video, The People's Champion ridiculed Cody’s fans while the host enjoyed himself.

This act by Cody Rhodes was something Pat McAfee did not expect. He wrote the same on X/Twitter. Rhodes putting McAfee on the spot could be a deliberate action from The American Nightmare to get McAfee’s real-life friend, The Rock, riled up.

After all, Rhodes will not forget how The Rock slapped him at the press conference and would seek revenge for it. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Rock will be making an appearance. It will be interesting to see what they say about Rhodes’ promo on RAW.

Real-life Bloodline member wants to see Cody Rhodes finish the story

When Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, several fans were disappointed. This led to most of the WWE Universe wanting to see Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

The one man who wants to see the same happen is Roman Reigns' relative Rikishi. The real-life Bloodline member said he would love to see The American Nightmare finish his story at WrestleMania. However, he also added that Reigns is better from a business point of view.

"For me, I'd love to see Cody finally finish the story. But when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to... just thinking about the one person, or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats."

You can check out what Rikishi said about Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes in the tweet below:

While Rikishi voiced his opinion, it will be interesting to see what happens at WrestleMania 40. Even though Reigns has shown plenty of dominance, seeing Rhodes win his first world championship in WWE will also be memorable.

