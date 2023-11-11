Did a current champion give the orders for Rey Mysterio's assault on SmackDown? Taking a look at the possibility

In the last few days, Rey Mysterio has been suffering through a rather terrible period in his wrestling career. At Crown Jewel last week, Mysterio lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul. However, the 48-year-old was further hurt on SmackDown this week.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Santos Escobar turned heel and attacked the Luchador, after Carlito accused Escobar of costing Rey at Crown Jewel. While Escobar's betrayal will surely be hurtful, there is a chance he did it based on the orders of another WWE Superstar.

The superstar in question is Dominik Mysterio. For quite a while now, Dominik has been known to share a rivalry with Rey Mysterio. To top that, The Judgment Day member has also formed a great friendship with Logan Paul. Hence, these reasons could be why Dominik might have played a part in Escobar's heel turn.

Even though this angle is speculative, it does make sense, given the bond Logan and Dominik shared on RAW a few weeks ago. In the coming weeks, it would be interesting to see how the rivalry between LWO and Santos Escobar continues to develop.

WWE champion takes a shot at Rey Mysterio

After Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rey Mysterio, he found a home in The Judgment Day. After becoming part of the faction, Dominik has since forged a great career for himself, winning the NXT North American Championship, and forming a great bond with Rhea Ripley. The NXT North American Champion and Ripley are often at the center of things on social media.

Recently, after Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio, Ripley shared a message on the social media platform, X. In her post, the WWE Women's World Champion took a shot at Rey Mysterio. She indicated the former United States Champion was apparently the problem. Rhea Ripley wrote:

"At this point @reymysterio… I think YOU might be the problem."

You can check out what Rhea Ripley wrote in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley's tweet is indeed going to rub salt in the wounds of Rey. However, apart from Ripley's tweet, the Luchador will also have plenty to think about.

Just when he would have loved to challenge Logan Paul and win his United States Championship back, Mysterio must now deal with Santos Escobar, and find a way out of the situation. The coming weeks on SmackDown will be interesting to watch as Mysterio and Escobar will potentially battle over the happenings of the past few days.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here