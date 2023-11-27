Did Damian Priest lose his Money in the Bank cash in opportunity at Survivor Series: Wargames? Analyzing what you probably missed!

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Damian Priest suffered a rough time after The Judgment Day, and Drew McIntyre lost their match against Team Rhodes. However, for Priest, this experience was even more bitter as he could not cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

During one instance of the match, after every member entered the ring, fans were awaiting Randy Orton to make his return. But instead, Rhea Ripley's music hit, and she carried Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract with her. However, just when the cash-in was about to be made official, Orton made his return and interrupted the proceedings.

Since then, many fans have been wondering if Damian Priest lost his Money in the Bank contract. Well, the answer to such a question would be no. Because before Priest's cash-in could be made official, The Viper interrupted and stopped it. Hence, Damian still has an opportunity to cash in his contract.

Given The Judgment Day's outing at Survivor Series: WarGames was unsuccessful, it won't be surprising to see Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract sometime soon. It will be interesting to see his future on Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley is the only The Judgment Day member to have success at Survivor Series: WarGames

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the men of The Judgment Day couldn't snatch victory. While that will be disappointing, the faction also had something to cheer for as Rhea Ripley managed to win her match at the premium live event.

In what was expected to be a thriller at Survivor Series: WarGames, the Aussie faced Zoey Stark in a singles match. While many in the WWE Universe expected Stark to give a tough competition to Ripley, that didn't happen as the Women's World Champion registered a comfortable win and assisted her dominance in the match.

Even though Stark did have her moments, they certainly were not enough. From here, Zoey will go back to the drawing board, whereas Rhea Ripley will look for her next challenge.

Until now, Ripley has defended her title against some of the best names on Monday Night RAW.

However, there are a select few she has yet to face. One such superstar the champion hasn't confronted is Becky Lynch. While the duo did have a match in NXT, which The Man won, Ripley has come a long way since then, and it will be interesting to see her go one-on-one with the former NXT Women's Champion.

