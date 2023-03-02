Did Debra have beef with WWE legend Stephanie McMahon?

Debra was one of the most well-known managers during WWE's Attitude Era. She mainly managed Jeff Jarrett and partnered with former husband Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, she still had some memorable moments, one involving Stephanie McMahon.

Both women faced each other once in a mixed tag team match on a 1999 episode of RAW. McMahon and Test successfully defeated Debra and Jeff Jarrett. Still, both women had another physical altercation a few years later.

In 2002, the partnership between the former couple and Triple H and Stephanie fell through. The result of the failed partnership was on full display in an episode of RAW where both women began exchanging shots after disagreeing about their husbands. Still, it should be noted that the "beef" between Stephanie McMahon and Debra only remained on-screen.

Despite being best known for her time as a manager, the 62-year-old still won the Women's Championship against Sable in 1999. Debra left the Stamford-based promotion in June 2002 alongside her former husband Stone Cold.

While the latter returned to the company, Debra didn't. Their divorce was finalized in 2003. She graduated as a cum lauder from the University of Alabama in 2013 and received her Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 2017.

WWE veteran clarified a misunderstanding involving Stone Cold Steve Austin and Debra

Former WWE Superstar Raven returned for a second run in the company in 2000. Rumors then swirled that he had a backstage confrontation with The Texas Rattlesnake after "showing off" to the latter's ex-wife. But that wasn't the case.

Raven explained that at the time of the incident, he was simply getting out of the shower when the former WWE couple entered the locker room. The former Hardcore Champion stated that it was only a misunderstanding.

"What happened was that I was in the shower and then Austin and them came in, they decided to film in the locker room where I was in the shower. And I came out of the shower in a towel and basically Austin was there with Debra and he was being, and of course he's like, 'what the f**k?!' You know, 'why are you coming out with a towel?' And I was like, 'I was in the shower, I didn't know, f**k, I didn't know you guys were in here,' you know. And so, it was just a misunderstanding,"

It's been a while since the former Women's Champion showed up in WWE, but it looks like she still has achieved a lot of accomplishments since leaving the company.

