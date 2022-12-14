"What the f**k?!" - When WWE veteran revealed the truth about his 'towel' incident with Debra and Steve Austin

After having a brief run in WWE in the early 1990s, Raven returned to the Stamford-based company in 2000. During his second run, the former Hardcore Champion was rumored to have a heated confrontation with Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was alleged that he tried to "show off" for Austin's then-wife, Debra, in the locker room.

In an old interview, the 58-year-old wrestling veteran addressed these rumors, disclosing that the incident was only a misunderstanding.

"What happened was that I was in the shower and then Austin and them came in, they decided to film in the locker room where I was in the shower. And I came out of the shower in a towel and basically Austin was there with Debra and he was being, and of course he's like, 'what the f**k?!' You know, 'why are you coming out with a towel?' And I was like, 'I was in the shower, I didn't know, f**k, I didn't know you guys were in here,' you know. And so, it was just a misunderstanding," Raven said. [1:50 - 2:15]

Raven spent nearly three years in the Stamford-based company before getting released from his contract in January 2003. He later competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. However, the former Hardcore Champion has not wrestled since February 2020.

WWE veteran Raven wanted to become a CIA agent

Growing up, Raven was a wrestling fan. Although he dreamed of becoming a wrestler, the former Hardcore Champion also thought about joining the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In an interview with RAW Magazine in 2002, Raven explained why he wanted to join the CIA.

"My two childhood dreams were becoming a professional wrestler and joining the CIA, because I thought that would be the most action-packed adventure job you could find," he said. (H/T: TheRavenEffect)

