Did Dexter Lumis throw real money on WWE RAW?

Dexter Lumis had the biggest match of his life on WWE RAW this week. He faced off against The Miz in a one-on-one match with a contract and the money he was owed on the line.

Lumis and Miz battled it out and traded their best shots. Toward the end of the match, The A-Lister rolled his opponent up with his feet on the ropes for a near fall. However, the former NXT Superstar was not to be denied, as he locked in the Anaconda Vice and forced Miz to tap out.

After the match, The Tortured Artist went ringside and signed his WWE contract before taking the bag full of money. He started handing out what looked like bills to fans at ringside.

Many stated that it was real cash he was handing out to the audience, which shows what a class act he is.

Some fans even went shopping with the money they received from Lumis:

#WWERAW #Dexter Dexter Lumis gave the money away to some kids in the audience... Dexter Lumis gave the money away to some kids in the audience... 👍👍#WWERAW #Dexter https://t.co/OFB8bVnWJm

#WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: Some lucky young members of the @WWEUniverse got to go on a WWE shopping spree thanks to the generous @DexterWWE EXCLUSIVE: Some lucky young members of the @WWEUniverse got to go on a WWE shopping spree thanks to the generous @DexterWWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/xRvjf3I0FK

Now that Lumis has officially signed a contract on WWE RAW, we can't wait to see what he gets up to.

Dexter Lumis' relationship with The Miz on WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis emerged on WWE RAW a few months ago. He was constantly being taken into custody every time he made an appearance. He then focused on The Miz, whom he targeted for weeks and attacked every time he got a chance.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Johnny Gargano, an old friend of Lumis, stated that Miz was paying him to attack him. On the October 31, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, he revealed a conversation that clearly showed evidence of the bribery.

Things backfired when The A-Lister stalled on paying his employee. This led to the former NXT Superstar turning on him and demanding his payment. All this, coupled with Gargano's pot-stirring, led to the aforementioned one-on-one match between the two men, which Lumis won via submission.

The Tortured Artist no longer has to appear on RAW illegally and do stalker-ish things. Now that he is officially a WWE Superstar, he can compete on weekly shows and premium live events with no worries,

