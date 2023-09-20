Did Dominik Mysterio accidentally accelerate 29-year-old's main roster debut? Piecing together what we know so far

Dominik Mysterio may have bitten off more than he could chew this time. The NXT North American Champion crashed into Ilja Dragunov this week on NXT. Dirty Dom triggered the Mad Dragon’s rage by slapping him across the face. The humiliation might result in unforeseen consequences for The Judgment Day member.

It is possible that Ilja Dragunov could interfere in Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Championship match against Dragon Lee next week on RAW. The 29-year-old’s actions could cause either a disqualification or loss for Dirty Dom. The potential arrival of the red brand could also lead to a confrontation with Dragunov’s old rival, Gunther.

Ilja Dragunov’s main roster debut has been a topic of discussion on the internet for months now. The former NXT UK star was rumored to join Imperium as their fourth member until he put those rumors to rest. Dragunov told WrestleSphere’s Andy Spoors he doesn’t see the logic in joining the RAW faction.

“My question to this is honestly, who would actually want this? There couldn’t be more differences between Imperium and me. Those guys are very cold, very stoic, very methodical. I’m a completely unbalanced super intense mad dragon. That’s the person I am. They don’t fit together. Who wants to see something that is not fitting together?” Dragunov commented. [H/t Fightful]

Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio will be in action at NXT No Mercy

Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio will walk into NXT No Mercy with huge stakes. Dom will put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Mustafa Ali, should he survive Dragon Lee next week on RAW.

Ilja Dragunov will take on Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. The Mad Dragon took out the champion during his match against Dominik Mysterio this week. The two superstars will make the title match official next week on the White and Gold brand.

NXT No Mercy takes place on September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.