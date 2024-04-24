Did Dominik Mysterio get injured during WWE RAW last week? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is unfortunately injured, as he was spotted with a sling on RAW. With a sling over his right shoulder, many of Dirty Dom's critics would be happy to see him on the sidelines. As things stand, there is no definite timeline for his return.

However, while knowing when he will be available for The Judgment Day once more is important, many would like to know how he got injured in the first place. Was it perhaps when he faced Andrade on RAW last week?

The answer is no. Despite speculation, Dominik Mysterio did not get injured during his match on RAW last week. But this begs the question: how and when did Mysterio get injured?

During his match with Andrade on last week's RAW, it was clear that Dominik Mysterio did not favor his right arm. The same was seen during Judgment Day's attack on Jey Uso after his match with Finn Balor. In fact, during the attack on RAW, Mysterio took a superkick to his right arm and not his left, suggesting there was no problem then. So, with that in mind, there is a possibility that it is just a niggle or a case of a dislocated shoulder that occurred outside of the ring. Either way, WWE is being cautious.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, there is no timeline for Dirty Dom's return. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what his role in the coming weeks will be. Especially now, considering there seems to be some tension within The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio shared a moment with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW last Monday

If his injury isn't enough, Dominik Mysterio seems to have another problem on his hands with Liv Morgan. For those unaware, it was Morgan's attack on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 which injured Rhea Ripley. Since then, Morgan has continued on her "Revenge Tour," with one thing on her mind: take away everything Mami holds dear.

Now, at face value, one would assume that she plans to get her hands on the Women's World Championship, which Ripley holds dear but had to vacate. But, what if there is more to it? On Monday night, Morgan was spotted having a stare-down with Dominik backstage, suggesting that she could be after him as well. This would be quite the twist, especially considering how close Dom Dom is to Mami.

Things are spicing up on RAW now that Ripley is out of the picture. But, what that means for The Judgment Day, and Dominik Mysterio in particular, remains to be seen. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see how things progress.