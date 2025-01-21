Did Dominik Mysterio quietly leave the Judgment Day on WWE RAW? The truth revealed

Dominik Mysterio continues to have ups and downs with The Judgment Day but has yet to leave the faction despite his tension with Finn Balor. This Monday on RAW on Netflix, there was speculation that he could leave The Judgment Day, but it appears that he will get involved in another storyline.

Chad Gable had a backstage segment on RAW where he talked about his problem with Penta and other Luchadors, like Dragon Lee and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He also revealed that he had recruited Dominik Mysterio to help him. The leader of The American Made and Dirty Dom also had a backstage segment, and it remains to be seen how the former champion will help Chad Gable deal with Penta, Rey Mysterio, and LWO.

Trending

As for Dominik Mysterio, he is staying with The Judgment Day and has stepped up to help the faction regain the World Tag Team Championship. Dirty Dom will replace Finn Balor next week and will team up with JD McDonagh to take on The War Raiders in a title match on RAW on Netflix.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio wants to become the 'greatest Mysterio ever'

Dirty Dom has done a great job as a heel since he joined The Judgment Day but has yet to become a World Champion.

However, he is confident that he will surpass his father, a WWE Hall of Famer. During an interview with Busted Radio Open, he said that he wanted to become the 'greatest Mysterio ever.'

"I really want to cement myself here as the greatest Mysterio of all time, because...you say the name Rey Mysterio, and all these accolades and thoughts come up. You think Dominik Mysterio, you think Dirty Dom. You think [of]...this kid who turned on his dad. But I'm going to make it to the next level, and I'm going to take the Mysterio name to places it's never been before. And then we'll go Hollywood," Dominik said. [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

The rivalry between father and son started over two years ago, and the two stars will likely cross paths again during the Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback