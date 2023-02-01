Did Edge really make love in a WWE ring? The truth behind the Hall of Famer's past exploits

Edge is nothing but a bonafide legend in WWE. Over the years, he has showcased amazing talent and ultimately become one of the greatest of all time.

Among the highlights of his career was his rivalry with John Cena and his on-screen relationship with Lita. A 2006 segment crossed all lines when The Rated-R Superstar had a "Live Sex Celebration" inside the ring. People still wonder if the Hall of Famer really did it inside the squared circle.

Did Edge really make love in a WWE ring?

The answer is no. While Edge and Lita did look like they were making love in the ring, they didn't actually do it. Such an act would be incredibly unprofessional and uncomfortable for the stars as well as the audience. Thankfully, Ric Flair and John Cena entered the scene to stop the act.

The infamous segment happened after The Rated-R Superstar won his first WWE Championship by defeating John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

In a 2021 interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge compared the live sex celebration to intimate scenes in movies. He elaborated by mentioning that his character from The Vikings also beheaded people on television, but of course, that wasn't real. Similarly, he didn't really have sex in the ring.

The segment will forever be remembered as one of the highlights of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Edge's career since his monumental return has been memorable

Edge made a surprise comeback to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble match to thrill his fans. WWE did an amazing job by booking him in a rivalry with his former partner from Rated RKO, Randy Orton.

The two went on to have multiple matches together, which also included "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WrestleMania BackLash 2020.

The 49-year-old superstar then went on to engage in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins, where the two stole the show every time they were given the opportunity. He also headlined WrestleMania 37 alongside Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan after winning the Royal Rumble match in 2021.

He then went on to have a rivalry with AJ Styles in 2022. The two faced off at WrestleMania 38 after which the Hall of Famer went on to have a storyline with The Judgment Day.

The conflict continues to this date and will probably end at WrestleMania Hollywood.

