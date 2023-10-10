Did Erik of The Viking Raiders leave WWE? Real reason Ivar is getting a push

Over the last few weeks, The Viking Raiders have solely been represented by Ivar. In his last three outings, Ivar has wrestled singles matches against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with Erik not present by his side. This development has led many to wonder about the whereabouts of Erik.

Many on social media are questioning if the member of The Viking Raiders has left WWE. While there are several speculations about Erik, the reason behind his absence from RAW is an injury he is suffering from. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Erik will likely be out of action for at least six months:

"The decision was made because Ray Rowe [Erik] is out after surgery, said to be for at least six months, is to push Ivar as a singles player. In the past when one member of a tag team that’s usually an exclusive team gets hurt, they’ve just not used the other much." [H/T SESCOOPS]

While Erik has been absent from RAW, Ivar has made most of his singles run. Despite losing his first two matches since Erik's absence, Ivar looked good and earned praise from fans. On the most recent edition of RAW, The Viking Raiders member was successful in beating Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match.

WWE reportedly wants to push The Viking Raiders' Ivar in a singles run

Over the years, The Viking Raiders have been known for their dominance as a team. Whenever they have taken to the ring, the group has entertained fans with brilliant matches. But, due to Erik's injury, fans have missed seeing the duo's dominance.

However, as mentioned above, Ivar has had a decent singles run. WWE also seemed to be impressed with the star, as the company is reportedly planning to push him in a singles run. A report stated the following about Ivar's future in WWE:

If Ivar indeed continues to win and has a good run, it will be interesting to see if he can get anywhere near a singles title. During his time in WWE, Ivar has only won the NXT and RAW Tag Team Championships. The latter came as part of The Viking Raiders.