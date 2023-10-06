Management reportedly pushing 39-year-old WWE star for a singles run

WWE Superstars often suffer injuries while performing for fans across the globe on weekly television. According to a new report, management has decided to push former RAW Tag Team Champion The Viking Raider's Ivar while Erik is out with an injury.

Last year, The Viking Raiders returned to Friday Night SmackDown with a new mean attitude and a manager in the form of Valhalla for the first time on WWE's main roster. The duo had a subpar run on the brand before they were eventually drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Recently, Erik was sidelined due to an injury, which left Ivar without a partner for the foreseeable future. According to a new report from WON, the management has decided to give Ivar his first singles run in the promotion in Erik's absence on the red brand. Check it out:

"The decision was made because Ray Rowe [Erik] is out after surgery, said to be for at least six months, is to push Ivar as a singles player. In the past when one member of a tag team that’s usually an exclusive team gets hurt, they’ve just not used the other much.” (H/T NoDQ)

In most cases, the other half of a tag team also goes on a hiatus during their partner's recovery. However, it seems like the previous rule has been changed, and Ivar will continue working on the brand as a singles star for the foreseeable future.

What has The Viking Raiders' Ivar has done on WWE RAW?

Earlier this year, The Viking Raiders along with Valhalla, were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft. The team mainly worked in the tag team division before Erik's injury.

Later, the duo started to feud with the team of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre (aka McRiddle) and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the red brand after The New Day returned to the promotion following SummerSlam 2023.

The Viking Raiders scored two major victories over McRiddle (Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle) and The New Day as the three teams were fighting to co-exist in the tag team division. Unfortunately, the storyline was scrapped after Matt Riddle was released from WWE.

Meanwhile, Ivar started his own singles journey on the brand after The Scottish Warrior defeated both members of The New Day. Sadly, Ivar has had two losses to both Woods and Kingston after he started his solo run on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Ivar's solo run? Sound off in the comments section below.

