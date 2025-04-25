Did Gunther get fired from WWE?

WWE Superstar Gunther went berserk on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General was frustrated after his WrestleMania 41 loss to Jey Uso, where he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship. This resulted in him attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who were commenting about his match with The Yeet Master. Following his actions, has the 37-year-old been fired from the company?

While Gunther’s actions warrant a punishment, he hasn’t been fired from WWE. Commentator Michael Cole demanded that the former World Heavyweight Champion be fired after returning to commentary following the attack. He also noted that the Austrian should at least be heavily penalized or suspended from Monday Night RAW.

Gunther took offense to Michael Cole’s commentary on RAW, specifically about him mentioning that The Ring General took a submission loss. He grabbed the veteran, but the commentator was saved by Pat McAfee, who landed a sharp forearm on the former World Heavyweight Champion. Security officials instantly swarmed the scene.

The record-breaking Intercontinental Champion, however, powered through security and put McAfee in a Sleeper Hold. He didn’t let the commentator go for a long time, only releasing his hold when he was badly coughing and red-faced. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce directed his staff to escort McAfee, who still coughed and couldn’t properly walk, to the infirmary.

What did Michael Cole say to Adam Pearce after Gunther’s attack?

Shortly after Pat McAfee was sent to get medical help, Pearce spoke to Michael Cole. The veteran commentator raised an issue and asked the GM how non-trained staff like him could work if wrestlers go rogue like this. Pearce took responsibility for the mishap and asked Cole to rest.

However, the veteran commentator refused and told Pearce that he wouldn’t let a bully not do his job. Cole walked down the ramp and received a massive pop from the crowd, who appreciated him for his move despite being rattled by Gunther moments ago. He joined Joe Tessitore, who filled in for Pat McAfee.

Cole demanded that Gunther be fired after joining the commentary. So far, no official word has been released by either Adam Pearce, Triple H, or WWE. It remains to be seen what action is eventually taken against the former World Heavyweight Champion by the Stamford-based promotion’s authorities. It should be noted that while this was a heated segment, it was part of the script.

