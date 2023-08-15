Did Gunther's Imperium have a fourth member? Know why the former champion was let go

Gunther's Imperium comprises three of pro wrestling's hardest-hitting superstars. The faction's mantra is that "the mat is sacred." Their old-school fighting style has become popular in the WWE Universe.

The trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci have dominated much of the competition on the main roster. They had different names in NXT UK, where they were briefly associated with a fourth member.

Alexander Wolfe, a former WWE Superstar, was the fourth member of Imperium. Wolfe joined the stable in June 2019 when he helped the dominant trio score a valuable win over British Strong Style.

The four-man faction dominated NXT UK and was instrumental in Gunther's record-setting championship reign. However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion was kicked out of the group in May 2021.

The German superstar lost a crucial encounter against Killian Dain. Kaiser and Vinci were disappointed and viciously assaulted their former tag team partner. This was done to write Wolfe off television because his contract was nearing its expiration date.

Although NXT fans may remember Wolfe as the fourth member of Imperium, main roster fans will recall that he was part of Eric Young's SAnitY alongside Dain and Nikki Kross.

Unfortunately, the faction never got going on the main roster and was quietly disbanded in early 2019, paving the way for Wolfe to jump ship to the former black-and-gold brand.

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable

The underrated Chad Gable will have the opportunity of a lifetime next week when he battles The Ring General for the coveted Intercontinental Title. The Alpha Academy member defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, and Matt Riddle to get a step closer to Gunther's belt.

The Austrian Anomaly is well on his way to breaking The Honky Tank Man's long-standing record and becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion. However, he must not take Gable lightly.

Three weeks ago, Gable lasted more than five minutes against the champion. The star's incredible feats of athleticism and power have wowed the WWE Universe consistently. His charisma knows no bounds, and he may be the most technically proficient wrestler on RAW.

If The Ring General does defeat Gable, he will likely become the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time.

