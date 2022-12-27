"Did Gunther set them up?" - Fans smitten by Imperium member's potential real-life relationship with fellow WWE Superstar

It's almost the new year and it appears that there could be a new relationship set to be revealed in WWE.

Ludwig Kaiser was spotted with fellow WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton. The couple was seen alongside fellow power couple Gunther and Jinny ahead of the company's recent Madison Square Garden live event.

The wrestling world has of course gone overboard when it comes to reactions to the couple coming together. Many are questioning if Gunther is the man pulling the strings for his Imperium teammate.

Gunther went on to defend his Intercontinental Championship at the Live Event as part of a five-way ladder match where he emerged victorious.

Fans have commented on the apparent new WWE couple by giving props to Ludwig, since many believe that Tiffany Stratton is a catch.

Several fans were asking why Giovanni Vinci wasn't in the photo with Ludwig and Gunther.

Gunther has been targetted by former WWE Champion Sheamus

Gunther currently holds the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown. Even though The Ring General is one of the most dominant stars in the company at present, he still has a giant target on his back.

Sheamus recently made it clear that he isn't done with Gunther since he tweeted to make it clear that he wants the IC Championship. The Ring General was recently able to overcome the threat of Ricochet, who won the first annual SmackDown World Cup.

Gunther is still undefeated in singles competition and heads into 2023 with his record intact. However, Imperium recently came up short to the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Gunther appears to have several enemies at the moment and a number of potential challengers for his title.

