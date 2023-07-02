Did Gunther spoil Drew McIntyre's return at Money in the Bank? Major clue hidden in plain sight!

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 featured the much-awaited return of Drew McIntyre. While the comeback was well-received, Gunther may have spoiled it for a few fans.

In his homeplace United Kingdom, Drew McIntyre made a thunderous return after Gunther defeated Riddle to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the first time fans have seen him appear on television since WrestleMania 39.

Such returns have the best impact when they're unexpected. A great example can be John Cena's return at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 after Roman Reigns defeated Edge. However, things were a little different this time around.

After winning the match, the Intercontinental Champion stood in the ring for a considerable period and apparently looked at the titantron for a few seconds. Some fans started to pop as they began to expect a return, which eventually happened. A few fans who knew about rumors of McIntyre's return may have gotten a hint as to who was going to emerge.

While The Intercontinental Champion didn't portray great emotions when the former WWE Champion's music hit, it may have been to portray his strong onscreen character. Gunther may have spoiled the comeback at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 for some fans, but anyway, the fans gave a thunderous reaction to the returning Scottish Warrior.

A recap of Gunther and Drew McIntyre's history before WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Drew McIntyre is no stranger to The Leader of Imperium and his way of handling things. During the build-up to WrestleMania 39, he wanted to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship desperately and laid out a challenge for the same.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Gunther v Drew at Summerslam, we’re ready for an all timer match. Gunther v Drew at Summerslam, we’re ready for an all timer match. https://t.co/gCySSa0JhV

Sheamus entered the frame and wanted a title shot as well. After The Imperium caused confusion during the closing moments of Drew McIntyre's contenders match with Sheamus, Gunther defended his title against both McIntyre and Sheamus on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The three delivered potentially the most spectacular match at the Show of Shows, where The Ring General won the bout to retain the title. Currently, The Scottish Warrior will seemingly continue his quest to win the Intercontinental Championship.

