Did Jade Cargill kiss a fan in the crowd on WWE SmackDown? The truth revealed

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw the number one contender's bout between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax to determine the next challenger for Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. As soon as Cargill began shifting the momentum towards her, Naomi caused a distraction, hitting Stratton. Taking advantage of the distraction, The Irresistible Force took down the former AEW star and secured the win.
However, despite losing, Jade Cargill has gone viral on the internet. A fan shared a clip that has taken the internet by storm, in which Jade can be seen kissing someone in the crowd during a commercial break. This viral clip is now raising questions among fans regarding the identity of the man the SmackDown star kissed. Click here to see the viral footage.
The man that Jade Cargill kissed in the SmackDown front row was not a usual fan attending the show. The person was Jade’s husband, Brandon Phillips, who came to support his wife during her big number one contender's bout on the blue brand.
A former WWE employee says Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair did not get along
While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania 41, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that he had heard that the EST and Cargill did not get along backstage and suggested the tension between them was the real reason they eventually separated as a tag team:
"The same person that told me that Drew was supposed to win the Chamber also told me Bianca Belair and Jade did not get along and that was the reason why they broke them up in the first place. So now I don't know if Bianca and Naomi are really friends. I don't know how good of friends they are, but the story was that Bianca and Jade were not getting along and that's why they put her through the car and split them up and then she was with Naomi."
With Naomi’s actions on SmackDown, it appears the bad blood between The Glow and Cargill is far from over. It remains to be seen how former AEW star retaliates and advances her rivalry with her former friend.