Did Jey Uso join a new faction on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41 amid current alliance? Exploring the possibilities

WWE RAW Superstar Jey Uso will always be famous for being a part of The Bloodline. As a member of the Roman Reigns-led faction, Jey won the Tag Team title along with Jimmy and went on to have the most successful Tag Team championship reign in the company's history.

Ad

However, it must also be noted that Jey's once glorious days with The Bloodline are now over, and he finds himself alone on RAW. However, based on a recent development, it seems like the Yeet Master may have joined a new faction on the Adam Pearce-led brand.

The new faction Jey Uso might have joined or aligned with is Alpha Academy. When Gunther attacked Jey Uso after his match against Grayson Waller, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri helped the former Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, Otis was also spotted hugging Jey backstage. While the latter hasn't officially joined a new faction on Monday Night RAW, it must be noted that there is a team that has his back. It will be interesting to see if Jey's move to the Alpha Academy is made official in the near future.

Former three-time champion recently said he will knock the 'Yeet' out of Jey Uso

On RAW's recent episode, Jey Uso faced Grayson Waller in the night's opening match. While this was the Aussie's chance to establish himself against a main event superstar like Jey, he failed to grab the chance. It was Jey who managed to pin Waller and earn the victory.

Ad

However, Waller's loss to the former Intercontinental Champion drew a quick response from his tag team partner, Austin Theory. After the match between Jey Uso and Gunther, Theory took to social media and warned Jey. The former United States Champion wrote:

"Next week, I’m gonna knock the “Yeet” out of you🚀 #wweraw #alldaytheory."

Ad

While Jey has what it takes to beat someone like Austin Theory, he might still want to watch his back. The 39-year-old superstar is currently on the Road to WrestleMania and is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Hence, Jey wouldn't want to be part of anything that jeopardizes his chances of facing Gunther. Knowing Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, they have the caliber to ruin what can be the biggest moment of Jey's career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback