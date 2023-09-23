Did John Cena fight a former champion after SmackDown went off-air? Aftermath of The Bloodline's attack

This week on SmackDown, John Cena experienced a tough time as he fell victim to The Bloodline. Initially, the heel faction launched an attack on Cena's teammate, AJ Styles, which led to the latter being stretchered out of the arena. Later, when Cena confronted Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, the former received a beating from both of them.

While many expected that someone would come and save The Leader of Cenation, unfortunately, it did not happen. This led to disappointment among the WWE Universe. It was pretty obvious that no one wanted to see their hero go down like this. However, for those present in the arena, the disappointment of Cena getting beaten later turned into happiness.

The reason for the change in emotion was when SmackDown went off the air, John Cena wrestled Montez Ford in a dark match. This was the first time Cena and Ford were squaring off against each other. However, it was originally supposed to be Angelo Dawkins who was going to face The Leader of Cenation.

While Ford might not have been able to register a victory, this opportunity against Cena is definitely massive for the former's career. In recent times, WWE has given a significant push to the Street Profits. Even though this week's SmackDown was not one to celebrate for the pair, it would be interesting to see how this story progresses in the future.

Popular WWE Superstar took a shot at John Cena

When John Cena made his return at Money in the Bank, he spoke about the possibility of WrestleMania taking place in England someday. That is when Grayson Waller interrupted Cena and advocated that Australia would be a better choice, and this led to a scuffle between the two.

While a lot of time has passed since then, recently, Waller took a shot at John Cena through the social media platform Twitter. Since WWE announced that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event would take place in Perth, Australia, Waller shared a photo of himself and John Cena in London, England. He said:

"Since this moment: PLE announced in London- 0 PLE announced in Australia- 1 Suck it John Also England you can suck it too"

Check out Grayson Waller's tweet below:

Since their segment at SmackDown, Cena and Grayson Waller have shared the ring only once, when the former made an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. However, given that Cena is scheduled to make consecutive appearances on the blue brand, it would be very interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books Waller to face Cena in the upcoming future.

Do you think Grayson Waller would take on John Cena in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!