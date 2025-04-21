Did John Cena retire from WWE?

John Cena won his 17th world championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. After the ending got mixed reactions, a few fans might wonder if they have seen the last of him.

In the main event of Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41, John Cena challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match was a decent in-ring battle, which became dramatic when Travis Scott entered the frame to help Cena. After several Attitude Adjustments and a successful interference from Travis Scott, the Undisputed WWE Championship changed hands after 378 days.

Fans might remember that on a recent episode of WWE RAW, John Cena said he would win the title at The Show of Shows and retire with it. This might lead to fans questioning if he retired early after winning his 17th world championship in Las Vegas. While he didn't celebrate much after the victory, he hasn't retired from in-ring competition yet.

The Cenation Leader's Farewell tour will last the rest of the year, with his next appearances having already been announced for several upcoming shows, including Backlash on May 10, 2025. He will hang up his boots later this year, but that hasn't happened yet.

Possible directions for John Cena after WWE WrestleMania 41

As aforementioned, the 17-time world champion is announced for several WWE shows after WrestleMania 41, including Backlash 2025. Another superstar announced for the show is none other than Randy Orton, so there is a chance the arch-rivals will square off at the upcoming premium live event.

Considering Cody Rhodes didn't lose the title in a clean match, he could go after the Undisputed WWE Championship again. He could demand a title shot from Triple H, who might award it to him, leading to him potentially challenging for the gold at Backlash 2025.

John Cena never revealed why exactly he sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Fans might see that angle come into play in the coming months, potentially leading to a final babyface turn before Cena finally retires from in-ring competition.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what kind of ride has been planned on Cena's ongoing Farewell Tour.

