Did John Cena send subtle hint long before turning heel against Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the possibility

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shocked the world by attacking Cody Rhodes and selling his "soul" to The Rock. Cena's alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott is making headlines. Meanwhile, many have been wondering whether The Cenation Leader hinted at his heel turn before assaulting Rhodes.

A video of Cena during his entrance at Elimination Chamber has gone viral. In the footage, the 16-time World Champion can be seen looking into the camera with an unusual expression. The Cenation Leader may have hinted at his heel turn through his mannerisms before backstabbing The American Nightmare.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match by last eliminating CM Punk. Cena was then joined by The American Nightmare, who wanted to congratulate his new challenger. Their interaction was interrupted by The Final Boss, who was looking for an answer from Rhodes.

Rhodes refused to accept The Great One's offer. While John Cena was hugging Rhodes to celebrate his decision, he was given a signal by Rocky. Cena then hit the Undisputed WWE Champion with a low blow and finally turned heel.

You can view a video of Cena's entrance, where he seemingly hinted at his heel turn in the tweet below.

With The Cenation Leader aligning himself with The Final Boss, fans are eager to see how the storyline progresses. Many are hoping to see Cena win his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.

Travis Scott breaks silence after helping John Cena assault Cody Rhodes

Popular musician Travis Scott accompanied The Rock to the ring at Elimination Chamber. He also helped Cena attack Cody Rhodes after The Cenation Leader turned heel. In a shocking moment, Scott even assaulted The American Nightmare.

Travis Scott finally broke his silence after accompanying Cena and The Rock in one of the greatest heel turns of all time. He posted a video of the trio standing in the ring, where John Cena was holding the Undisputed WWE Championship above his head. In the caption, he included the eyes emoji.

The 33-year-old rapper exited the arena alongside Cena and The Brahma Bull. This has led fans to wonder if Scott will make more appearances on TV as a part of this storyline.

