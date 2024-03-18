Did you know Michael Cole is not his real name? Know how and why the RAW personality implemented it

Michael Cole, the Voice of WWE, has a unique and heartfelt relationship with wrestling fans. He has built a fanbase who are entertained by his comments and antics at every event, and the disdain he has for a few heels in WWE.

The RAW commentator signed with WWE in 1997 and has been dedicated to his job ever since. Initially, Michael Cole was a backstage interviewer before being promoted to commentator in 1999.

It is not common for non-wrestling personalities to give themselves a stage name, but the RAW commentator was not permitted to use his real name, Sean Michael Coulthard, as it clashed with a mega WWE star who was at his prime at the time - Shawn Michaels. The 57-year-old took his middle name and modified the first half of his last name to come up with Michael Cole.

The WWE personality's presence is so highly regarded that fans instantly point it out in his absence. His commitment knows no bounds, as a recent revelation shed light on the fact that Cole had taken only three leaves of absence in his 26-year-long association with WWE.

Cole did not train to be a wrestler but was a huge fan before joining WWE. At times, his childhood dreams came true when he got into trouble with a few stars that culminated in entertaining matches and segments.

Michael Cole already has a retirement timeline in place

Given how Michael Cole's voice echoes whenever a WWE show is aired, it seems almost impossible for fans to imagine his absence. There have been a few instances when Kevin Patrick took over his role, but the WWE Universe missed Cole's experienced commentary.

Last year, the 57-year-old discussed his retirement plans. Cole stated his consideration of taking it slow after 60. He has worked with many legends and popular names in the industry. Currently, Michael Cole works with Pat McAfee on RAW, and the two gel along well, which is evident from their banter.

Cole had heavy praise for Corey Graves for his hard work and contribution to the commentary team. He added that Graves would be his ideal replacement, taking over commentary duties when he retires.

Cole's most notable feuds have been heated verbal exchanges with Bayley, which started a couple of years ago when she turned heel. Additionally, he does not shy away from expressing his contempt for Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio on RAW, especially in the aftermath of his rivalry with Rey Mysterio last year.