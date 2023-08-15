Did Lacey Evans leave WWE? Find out the truth

Lacey Evans hasn’t been seen on WWE television in weeks. The 33-year-old star last wrestled on the June 23, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she lost to Charlotte Flair in singles competition. Her absence has caused fans to wonder if she’s still with WWE.

To answer the question, yes. Lacey Evans hasn’t left WWE. The reason fans think she’s no longer a WWE Superstar is because she changed her bio on Instagram and Twitter. It is worth noting that she still has the name of the sports entertainment juggernaut on her socials.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Evans is lost in the shuffle in the WWE women’s division, with creative still trying to figure out plans for her, it seems. The company has already tried multiple gimmicks with her, from Sassy Southern Belle to Marine drill instructor, and she excelled each time.

The Marine gimmick, however, drew the ire of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter, Kelly Slaughter, who dragged both Evans and her employer for allegedly disrespecting the legacy of the former WWE Champion.

Lacey Evans and Kelly Slaughter even traded barbs on Twitter after the WWE Superstar incorporated the Cobra Clutch, a move popularized by the Hall of Famer, into her moveset. She also elaborated on her blowout during an interview.

What did Slaughter's daughter say about her Twitter beef with Lacey Evans?

Kelly Slaughter appeared on Wrestling Epicenter a couple of weeks ago. The daughter of Sgt. Slaughter talked about many subjects, including growing up around wrestling, having a WWE legend as her father, and her back and forth with Evans.

Kelly took a major shot at the WWE Superstar by claiming the company didn’t want to give her airtime.

“Well, I don’t want to talk about her too much because I don’t want to give her too much air time. Even WWE doesn’t want to give her much air time! It bothered me. It really did. I know my dad did not invent the military – I know there are a lot of people online who think I don’t know that but I do. I also know he didn’t invent being a drill instructor. I get it!”

She also called out Lacey Evans for allegedly stealing the Cobra Clutch move from her father.

“But, that is what he is known for. His finishing move was the Cobra Clutch. He wore the campaign cover. He had the swagger stick. It is his look! That is what he is known for! That is his gimmick! In wrestling circles as well as GI Joe! So, I thought it (Lacey Evans’ outfit) was really disrespectful.” (H/T NoDQ)

It remains to be seen if WWE will bring back Evans on RAW or SmackDown.

