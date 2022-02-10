Did Lita and Alexa Bliss ever cross paths in WWE?

One thing we love about being fans of WWE is when we see generations collide. As a result of this collision course, we are usually treated to dream matches that we thought we may have never seen.

Take SummerSlam in 2019, for example. We saw generations collide when seven-time women's champion Trish Stratus returned to take on one of the best female stars of this generation in Charlotte Flair.

One particular WWE Superstar from Trish Stratus' era is back for one more run is Lita. The Hall of Famer returned to competition in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Despite being unsuccessful in the Battle Royale, she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship the following Monday night.

The match has been set for Elimination Chamber on February 19, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be a history-making match as it will be the first time Lita has performed on the company's Middle Eastern shows, and also, it will be the first time she and Big Time Becks have faced each other one-on-one.

Many fans will now be speculating what other dream matches she could have. But there is one former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion who the WWE Universe would undoubtedly love to see square off with the Hall of Famer, and that is Alexa Bliss.

It begs the question: have Lita and Alexa Bliss ever crossed paths in WWE?

Yes, they have. Leading up to the first-ever all-women pay-per-view Evolution in 2018, Alexa Bliss was set to team up with Mickie James to take on Lita and Trish Stratus. Little Mis Bliss was pulled from the match due to injury and instead accompanied her replacement Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

Bliss was involved in a couple of promos leading up to the contest, in which she interacted with both Stratus and Lita. Initially, Alexa was set to face Trish one-on-one at Evolution, but the match was altered to a tag team match.

Alexa Bliss also appeared with Trish Stratus and Lita on a special episode of Table for Three on the WWE Network.

Alexa Bliss was influenced by WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

In an interview with 614Columbus.com in 2015, Alexa Bliss spoke of how Trish Stratus and Lita influenced her when growing up.

"I really liked watching her (Trish). Me and my family loved the Hardyz and Lita. I tried to have a little bit of snappiness to my moves like Lita did, but mostly, I really liked watching Rey and how he moved because of his size... I really looked up to Trish because she was also a smaller framed girl. I believe my size actually helps me because I like to go for the element of surprise [Laughs] where people don’t expect much of me because of my size and stature. I like to shock people as well with the over-the-top personality," Bliss said. (h/t Still Real To Us)

One has to wonder if it is just a matter of time before we see Alexa Bliss and Lita cross paths once again to create some magic. If Becky Lynch overcomes the Hall of Famer in their title match at the Elimination Chamber event and Alexa's on-screen therapy is a success, the door could be wide open for the clash to happen at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss vs. Lita sometime in the future? Let us know in the comments!

