Did Liv Morgan like her kiss with Dominik Mysterio? Her true feelings revealed

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio set the internet on fire with their shocking act on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. In a surprising turn of events, Morgan kissed The Judgment Day member after her victory against Becky Lynch, leaving the WWE Universe to go berserk. While Dominik has already expressed his reaction, fans have been wondering what the current Women's World Champion has to say.

It appears as if Liv Morgan liked her kiss with Dirty Dom. She was recently involved in an online banter with Zelina Vega, where the subject of discussion was the hottest segment that took place between Liv and Dominik on RAW. However, during their exchange on X/Twitter, Morgan revealed that she liked her kiss with Dirty Dom.

You can check out the exchange between Liv and Zelina on X/Twitter below:

The 29-year-old star implied that she enjoyed the moment and had no remorse about it. Besides, the current Women's World Champion recently shared the clip on her Instagram story as well, which seems to indicate her interest in the segment. She also retweeted almost every post on X/Twitter that was about her segment with Dominik.

The fact that Liv has reacted openly to the viral segment that transpired on Monday Night RAW indicates her inclination towards her kiss with Dirty Dom. WWE posted the video of it on its official social media handles, which garnered 40 million views within 24 hours. Not only did it go viral, but it has also become the biggest talking point among fans.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan could be hatching a huge plot

While many believed that winning the Women's World Championship may have ended the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, Liv revealed it had just begun. It appears that the 29-year-old star has been cooking massive things regarding her revenge story against Rhea Ripley.

After capturing the Women's World Championship, which was Ripley's most treasured possession, Morgan is seemingly looking to take Dominik Mysterio away from The Eradicator. The seeds seem to have been planted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW when Liv kissed Dirty Dom.

After possibly turning the Latino Heat on his side, Liv Morgan could sow the seeds of dissension within The Judgment Day, causing the fearsome faction to implode. If this indeed happens, it would be a massive setback for Mami.

As a result, Morgan could fulfill her prophecy, as she vowed to take everything away from the former Women's World Champion. This could give rise to one of the biggest feuds in the women's division this summer, which could eventually culminate in a match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

