What if WWE ends Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio’s relationship in the most unimaginable way possible? 

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship might be in trouble following recent events. Mysterio seems to be aligning with Liv Morgan with every passing day, and Mami has yet to react to the ongoing developments.

Dirty Dom's actions at the King and Queen of the Ring and WWE RAW were supposed to help Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan, but they backfired, and Morgan walked away with the victory both times. Next, the red show ended with a kiss from Morgan to Mysterio, solidifying the Women's World Champion's claim that she would take everything from Rhea Ripley.

When Mami returns to Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV, he may not be her Dom Dom anymore. The former Women's World Champion might not even return to the same Judgment Day that she left behind before her injury. Not only will The Eradicator have to deal with Morgan's taunts, but also with the trauma of Mysterio betraying her. Well, WWE can use an 'intergender match' to settle the bitterness between Mami and her Latino Heat.

While Ripley should ideally return to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Title, the rivalry will still need momentum. Given the fact that Morgan has gained traction with her Revenge Tour, Rhea will need to re-establish her dominance, and a match at SummerSlam 2024 might not be on the cards. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley is possible at The Biggest Party of The Summer because the "rivalry" has already written itself.

Of course, an intergender match between Ripley and Mysterio will not be the first thing on WWE's agenda, but the match will age well if the company decides to move forward with it. It can feature Ripley's soft side where she decides not to hurt Mysterio any further, triggering her babyface turn in the process.

WWE veteran gives his opinion about the company writing off Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator got injured after a backstage attack from Liv Morgan on the RAW after WrestleMania XL and was written off WWE TV a week later after she relinquished her title.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo spoke about the situation on Sportkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and pointed out that WWE could have still written her for shows in a non-wrestling role, similar to what the company used to do during the Attitude Era.

"Bro, back in the Attitude Era, if somebody got hurt, they were still on the show. They just wouldn't wrestle. We did that all the time. If Austin would get hurt or The Rock, I would say, 'Okay, they're gonna be on the show; we'll write them on the show. They're just not gonna wrestle!' Rhea Ripley is a huge star! Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this. Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling; she can't get on an airplane?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE Creative books Mami's return to television in the coming months.

