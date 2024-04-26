Rhea Ripley provides a major update on her shoulder injury

Rhea Ripley was recently forced to vacate the Women's World Championship due to a shoulder injury. On Instagram, she provided a major update on her injury.

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, Ripley was attacked backstage by Liv Morgan. During the brawl, The Eradicator suffered a shoulder injury, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley revealed that she can relax her shoulder without the sling but did highlight a swollen bump from her torn ligament.

Check out a screenshot of Ripley's Instagram story:

"Can relax without my sling. But look at this nice swollen bump from my ligaments being torn and my collarbone poking through," wrote Ripley.

The Undertaker praised Rhea Ripley

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, praised Rhea Ripley and spoke highly of the now-former Women's World Champion.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker stated that Ripley is only getting started. He briefly reflected on the 27-year-old's past year, where she dominated the WWE women's division. 'Taker said:

"She's [Rhea Ripley] really coming into her own! She's obviously had a nice year, but I think she's only scratched the surface of how good she's going to be."

Ripley's incredible run as champion began at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was eventually crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion after WWE replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At WrestleMania XL, Ripley successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch before reigniting her rivalry with Liv Morgan. The untimely injury led to Ripley being written off WWE television after she bid goodbye to her Judgment Day stablemates on RAW.

WWE crowned a new Women's World Champion in the form of Becky Lynch, who won a Women's Battle Royal Match after eliminating Liv Morgan. A rematch between Lynch and Ripley is possible upon the latter's return from injury.

