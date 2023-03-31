Did major Hollywood actor's addition to WrestleMania 39 festivities hint at The Rock's appearance? Here's what we know so far

WWE has been pulling out all the stops to ensure WrestleMania 39 lives up to its theme. A few months ago, it was reported that the company was looking to get top-notch names and personalities for The Show of Shows.

Since WrestleMania's first edition, names from across the entertainment and sports sectors have been associated and appeared on the show. These include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ashanti, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Kid Rock, Flo Rida, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, to name a few. While some were referees for matches, some competed or just made a special appearance during The Show of Shows.

Most recently, WWE shared an official clip on its social media platforms featuring Kevin Hart welcoming the wrestling fraternity to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The 43-year old comedian is no stranger to WWE, as he once appeared on an episode of RAW. He is also known for his friendly banters and cheeky back-and-forths with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Given their history and impact on the industry, a clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be apt for a stage like WrestleMania 39. However, The People's Champion reportedly turned down the dream match, citing other ventures and projects taking up most of his schedule, resulting in there not being enough time to get 'WrestleMania ready.'

The Showcase of Immortals will take place on April 1 and 2. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will clash in the main event of the second night for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Additionally, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair will put their RAW and SmackDown titles on the line against Asuka and Rhea Ripley, respectively.

In what capacity could The Rock appear at WrestleMania 39?

While The Rock is not slated to appear as an in-ring competitor, his surprise appearances over the years have left the wrestling fraternity in a sea of speculation for WrestleMania 39.

In addition to a backstage appearance, The Rock could also interrupt the main event featuring his cousin, Roman Reigns. The People's Champion could have a face-off or even cost Roman the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock has had quite the impact on the industry and continues to do so on the rising talents. While he has not competed on The Show of Shows in some time, he's made sporadic appearances for the company in recent years.

Becky G and Jimmie Allen have been confirmed to sing America The Beautiful to kick off WrestleMania 39. John Cena and Austin Theory will clash in the first match of Night 1 for the United States Championship. If the Cenation Leader emerges the victor, he will tie Ric Flair's record as a six-time US Champion.

